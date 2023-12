Romania's Fiscal Council expects 6.4%-of-GDP public deficit in 2024

Romania's Fiscal Council expects 6.4%-of-GDP public deficit in 2024. Romania's public deficit is reaching 6.8% of GDP in 2023, nearly 1% of GDP more than expected by the government, to decrease only moderately at 6.4% of GDP in 2024 – against the 5%-of-GDP target set by the executive, according to the opinion expressed by the Fiscal Council on the final form of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]