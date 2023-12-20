eCommerce Academy: Social Media, the main driver of traffic for 89% of the online stores in CEE in 2023; PPC declines while SEO and Influencer relations grow



eCommerce Academy: Social Media, the main driver of traffic for 89% of the online stores in CEE in 2023; PPC declines while SEO and Influencer relations grow.

35% of the online stores in CEE expected to end 2023 with up to 20% higher revenue While half of the online businesses in the region still do not sell cross-border, 32% plan to start their international expansion 7% of the eCommerce businesses in CEE aim to start cross-border sales to Romania (...)