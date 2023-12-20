Romanian IT company Linnify opens office in the US, becomes member of the Austin Venture Association



Romanian IT company Linnify opens office in the US, becomes member of the Austin Venture Association.

Linnify, a Romanian IT company founded in 2016 by Alexandru Bogdan, Răzvan Bretoiu, and Cătălin Briciu, expanded into the US market with an office in Austin, Texas, one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in recent years. The move was backed by its partnership with the Austin Venture (...)