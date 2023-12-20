Transilvania Investments Invests EUR1.5M to Refurbish Spaces in Former Independenta Platform of Sibiu
Dec 20, 2023
Transilvania Investments Invests EUR1.5M to Refurbish Spaces in Former Independenta Platform of Sibiu.
Independenta Sibiu, a company Transilvania Investments, one of Romania’s largest investment funds, is a majority stakeholder in, has completed the first phase of the rehabilitation of industrial spaces on the platform in the wake of investments put at EUR1.5 million.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]