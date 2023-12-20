Transilvania Investments Invests EUR1.5M to Refurbish Spaces in Former Independenta Platform of Sibiu

Independenta Sibiu, a company Transilvania Investments, one of Romania's largest investment funds, is a majority stakeholder in, has completed the first phase of the rehabilitation of industrial spaces on the platform in the wake of investments put at EUR1.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]