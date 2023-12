New Car Registrations in Romania Up 14% in Jan-Nov 2023 To 133,238 Units

New Car Registrations in Romania Up 14% in Jan-Nov 2023 To 133,238 Units. Romania continues to rank 14th in the EU by the number of new passenger cars registered in January-November, with a volume of 133,238 units, up 14% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]