The first Airbus A330 registered in Romania has landed in Bucharest

The first Airbus A330 registered in Romania has landed in Bucharest. The first wide-body aircraft has officially joined the HiSky fleet following its landing at Henri Coanda Airport. The aircraft, registered as YR-KID, is the only one of its kind operated by a Romanian company and was welcomed in Bucharest with the traditional water cannon salute on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]