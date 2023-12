Film of Beyonce tour to be released in cinemas in Romania

Film of Beyonce tour to be released in cinemas in Romania. Pop star Beyonce recently posted a video on Instagram announcing countries where the film of her Renaissance tour will be released, Romania among them. This weekend, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be released in cinemas in Brazil, Spain, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]