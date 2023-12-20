Park Properties to build residential projects on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes

Park Properties to build residential projects on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes. Park Properties, the developer of the SunLake Residence complex on the shores of Lake Fundeni in Bucharest, said it acquired two land plots on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes for new large-scale residential developments. The estimated market value of the two future projects exceeds (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]