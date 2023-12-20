As part of the MedLife genetic testing program, David Popovici offered the first 20 gold bows made from his World Championship medal to children who have survived cancer



MedLife, the largest private medical services network in Romania celebrates one year since the launch of the first and only free program of genetic testing for children with cancer, with national coverage, in Romania by a special event that took place today at Fundeni Clinical Institute. As (...)