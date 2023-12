Black Sea Fund Acquired A Majority Stake In Gymboland

Black Sea Fund Acquired A Majority Stake In Gymboland. Black Sea Fund, an investment fund focused on mid-sized companies and set up in 2018, has acquired a majority stake in Kids Element SA (Gymboland Group), the company that owns and operates indoor playgrounds and gaming arcades under the Gymboland and Rematch brands. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]