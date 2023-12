EIB And BRD Sogelease IFN SA To Support Romanian SMEs And Midcaps

EIB And BRD Sogelease IFN SA To Support Romanian SMEs And Midcaps. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BRD Sogelease IFN SA have signed a EUR50 million loan agreement, extending their support to Romanian businesses and the country’s economy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]