Provident Financial Romania Granted EUR1.73B Worth Of Loans In Last 17 Years. Consumer loan company Provident Financial Romania, part of International Personal Finance (IPF), has granted loans worth EUR1.73 billion since its entry on the local market, in 2006, and, in 2023, the average value of a loan was RON4,907. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]