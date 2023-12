Romaero Plans To Raise Its Share Capital By RON34M

The Board of Directors of Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO), a strategic company for Romania's aerospace and defense industry, has called shareholders for a meeting on January 22, 2024 to vote on a share capital increase of RON34.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]