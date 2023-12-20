Electrica Announces Compliance With Criteria For Inclusion In FTSE Russell Indices

Electrica Announces Compliance With Criteria For Inclusion In FTSE Russell Indices. Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) has announced its shareholders and investors in a stock market report the degree of fulfilment of the criteria of the global index provider FTSE Russell, with a view to the inclusion, for the first time, of Electrica (EL) shares in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]