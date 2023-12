UniCredit Romania lists RON 480 mln bond at Bucharest Exchange

UniCredit Bank, part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, listed on December 20 its second corporate bond issue (BVB: UCB28) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year, worth RON 480 million (EUR 96 million). The corporate, non-guaranteed, senior-rank bonds have a