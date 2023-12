Cluj County issues 10-year EUR 76 mln bond

Cluj County issues 10-year EUR 76 mln bond. Cluj County Council (CJ Cluj) announced the successful conclusion of the subscription of bonds worth EUR 75.68 million issued in a private placement run by a consortium formed by BT Capital Partners, Alpha Bank, and Raiffeisen. The maturity of the issue is ten years, with a call option in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]