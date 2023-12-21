 
Romaniapress.com

December 21, 2023

PE fund Black Sea Fund buys Romanian indoor playground operator Gymboland
Dec 21, 2023

PE fund Black Sea Fund buys Romanian indoor playground operator Gymboland.

Romanian private equity (PE) investment fund Black Sea took over, through a combination of equity purchase and capital contribution, Kids Element (Gymboland Group) – which operates indoor playgrounds and gaming arcades under the Gymboland and Rematch brands. The group currently has a network (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Sanconfind Hospital Set to End 2023 with RON28-29M Turnover, from RON24M in 2022 Private hospital Sanconfind of Campina, opened in 2015, will end 2023 with RON28-29 million, from RON24 million in the previous year.

Transgaz Seeks To Borrow EUR350M From Banks For Construction Of Gas Pipelines Romania's state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) wants to borrow EUR350 million from banks for natural gas infrastructure projects and therefore plans to resort to the services of a loan arranger.

Radisson Blu Hotel In Cluj-Napoca To End 2023 With EUR7.3M Turnover Five-star Radisson Blu in the city of Cluj-Napoca, developed by Winners Park Invest and opened in June 2022, will end 2023 with a turnover of EUR7.3 million-EUR7.4 million, in line with the projected level, and it has started the construction of the foundation for a new hotel wing.

Star Residence Invest Buys 25,000-Sqm Land In Bucharest For EUR2.3M Real estate investment trust Star Residence Invest (REIT.RO), established by real estate developer Impact (IMP.RO), has informed the local capital market in a report about the purchase of a 25,024-sqm land in Bucharest, on Dec 20.

Association: Romania's Mutual Fund Industry Up 2.1% In November 2021, To Net Assets Of RON39.5B The net assets of the 248 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew by 2.1% in November 2023 up to RON39.5 billion (EUR7.9 billion), but fell by 14% since the beginning of 2023, in line with the latest data from the Association of Fund Managers (AAF).

Cathedral Group Becomes Shareholder In Abatorului Peris, With 40% Ownership Stake Cathedral Group, based in Buzau and held by Romanian entrepreneur Alin Zamfira, is joining the shareholding structure of Abatorul Peris, with an ownership stake of 40%, in exchange for three meat processing and commercialization units.

Romania's Energy Regulator Sees Combined Installed Power Of Solar Panels At 1,500 MW By End-2023 ​The combined installed power of photovoltaic panels owned by prosumers was 1,300 MW at the end of October 2023 and, according to Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), it is expected to reach 1,500 MW by the end of 2023.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |