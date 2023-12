Hotel Cismigiu To End 2023 With EUR1.9M Revenue, Above 2019 Level

Hotel Cismigiu To End 2023 With EUR1.9M Revenue, Above 2019 Level. The four-star hotel Cismigiu in Bucharest, one of the city's landmark buildings, controlled by the Spanish Hercesa, will end this year with EUR1.9 million revenue, higher than in 2019, the benchmark year in tourism. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]