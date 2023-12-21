Roca Industry Secures Shareholder Agreement To Fund Eco Euro Doors’ Acquisition Of Workshop Doors

Roca Industry Secures Shareholder Agreement To Fund Eco Euro Doors’ Acquisition Of Workshop Doors. Building materials holding company Roca Industry (ROC1.RO) announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday that its shareholders had approved the proposals related to the acquisition of door manufacturer Workshop Doors by subsidiary Eco Euro Doors during an Extraordinary General Meeting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]