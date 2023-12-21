Token Financial Technologies continues to expand its customer portfolio in Romania and announces a partnership with SYNLAB Romania



The SYNLAB Group is the leading provider of medical diagnosis and clinical laboratory analysis services in Europe As a result of this partnership, SYNLAB will enhance its payment systems by installing 74 OderoPOS devices across its network of over 60 locations Furthermore, SYNLAB is (...)