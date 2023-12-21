Most Romanians are satisfied with their financial decisions in 2023, Revolut survey shows



Most Romanians are satisfied with their financial decisions in 2023, Revolut survey shows.

Most Romanians are satisfied with their financial decisions in 2023, and 2 out of 10 do not regret their expenditures, according to a Revolut-Dynata study, the RevReview 2023. Six out of ten Romanians felt that their spending in 2023 was "satisfactory", stating that they generally made good (...)