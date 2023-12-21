SeedBlink and Capital Cell partner to boost funding for European biotech and healthtech startups

Romania-born SeedBlink, the investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, partnered with Spain's Capital Cell to boost European tech startups' financing in biotech and healthtech. The partnership is to launch joint investment opportunities to streamline the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]