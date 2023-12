INS Revises Romania’s Economic Growth From 4.7% To 4.1% In 2022

INS Revises Romania’s Economic Growth From 4.7% To 4.1% In 2022. The gross domestic product estimated for 2022 (semi-final data) stood at RON1,401 billion, an increase of 4.1% in real terms compared with 2021, Romania’s National Statistics Institute announced on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]