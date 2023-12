Tatika Investments Buys RON9M Worth Of Sphera Franchise Group Shares

Tatika Investments Buys RON9M Worth Of Sphera Franchise Group Shares. Tatika Investments Limited, the largest shareholder of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), bought 363,823 Sphera shares on December 19 for RON9 million, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]