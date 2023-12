Poland’s Żabka Buys Majority Stake In DRIM Daniel Distributie FMCG

Poland’s Żabka Buys Majority Stake In DRIM Daniel Distributie FMCG. Polish-held retailer Żabka, one of the largest grocery retailers in Poland, is entering the Romanian market with the acquisition of the majority stake in distribution company DRIM Daniel Distributie FMCG. The deal will be completed once all regulatory requirements have been met. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]