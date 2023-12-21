Law Firm PeliPartners Assisted Gymboland In Sale Of Majority Stake To Black Sea Fund

Law Firm PeliPartners Assisted Gymboland In Sale Of Majority Stake To Black Sea Fund. Law firm PeliPartners assisted the Gymboland Group, which operates a network of 13 indoor playgrounds in Bucharest, Ploiesti and Constanta, to sell the majority stake to the Black Sea Fund at the same time with the implementation of a significant investment from the investment fund. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]