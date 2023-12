Cathedral Group Becomes Shareholder In Abatorului Peris, With 40% Ownership Stake

Cathedral Group Becomes Shareholder In Abatorului Peris, With 40% Ownership Stake. Cathedral Group, based in Buzau and held by Romanian entrepreneur Alin Zamfira, is joining the shareholding structure of Abatorul Peris, with an ownership stake of 40%, in exchange for three meat processing and commercialization units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]