Romania's Energy Regulator Sees Combined Installed Power Of Solar Panels At 1,500 MW By End-2023. ​The combined installed power of photovoltaic panels owned by prosumers was 1,300 MW at the end of October 2023 and, according to Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), it is expected to reach 1,500 MW by the end of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]