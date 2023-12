Transgaz Seeks To Borrow EUR350M From Banks For Construction Of Gas Pipelines

Romania's state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) wants to borrow EUR350 million from banks for natural gas infrastructure projects and therefore plans to resort to the services of a loan arranger. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]