Star Residence Invest Buys 25,000-Sqm Land In Bucharest For EUR2.3M

Star Residence Invest Buys 25,000-Sqm Land In Bucharest For EUR2.3M. Real estate investment trust Star Residence Invest (REIT.RO), established by real estate developer Impact (IMP.RO), has informed the local capital market in a report about the purchase of a 25,024-sqm land in Bucharest, on Dec 20. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]