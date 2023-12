Sanconfind Hospital Set to End 2023 with RON28-29M Turnover, from RON24M in 2022

Sanconfind Hospital Set to End 2023 with RON28-29M Turnover, from RON24M in 2022. Private hospital Sanconfind of Campina, opened in 2015, will end 2023 with RON28-29 million, from RON24 million in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]