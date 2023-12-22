 
Romaniapress.com

December 22, 2023

Ziarul Financiar: Most valuable companies in Romania gained value in 2023
Dec 22, 2023

Ziarul Financiar: Most valuable companies in Romania gained value in 2023.

The 100 most valuable companies in Romania are valued at more than RON 591 billion (EUR 120 billion) in 2023, the highest level since local business newspaper Ziarul Financiar started publishing this list 18 years ago. The cumulative value of the top 100 companies is 12.6% higher than in (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

State-Run Romaero Files For Insolvency With Bucharest Court Of Law Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO), a state-run strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it decided to file for insolvency with the Bucharest Court of Law.

Anca Dragu Voted Governor Of Republic Of Moldova's Central Bank Former finance minister and former Senate speaker in Romania Anca Dragu has been appointed governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Moldova. The decision was voted by 58 deputies, as deschide.md reported.

Nuclearelectrica Takes EUR145M Loan From EIB To Complete Europe's First Tritium Removal Facility Nuclearelectrica, the only nuclear power producer in Romania, signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) a loan agreement of EUR145 million to support completion of Europe’s first Tritium Removal Facility (CTRF) at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, the company said in a report to the (...)

MedLife Gets Shareholder Approval To Extend EUR228M Credit Limit By EUR50 The shareholders of private medical service provider MedLife (M.RO) on Friday approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting the authorization of the company’s Board of Directors to negotiate with Banca Comerciala Romana as arranger and other lenders that are syndicate members the terms and (...)

Sorin Baltasiu Becomes General Manager Of Transilvania Broker De Asigurare Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers in Romania, announced a change in its executive management team, as Gabriel Loghin, the current general manager and legal representative of the company, decided to step down as of February 1, 2024 to “contribute (...)

CFA Romania Analysts Expect Deficit To Reach 5.7% Of GDP In 2023 Financial analysts with CFA Romania association says the public budget deficit expected for this year will be 5.7% of GDP and will reach 5.2% in 2024.

Romanian Defense Ministry signs contract with arms maker Rheinmetall to modernize anti-aircraft artillery Romania’s Ministry of Defense recently commissioned German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to modernize the country’s anti-aircraft artillery systems. Worth EUR 328 million, the contract is the company’s first in Romania. It includes the delivery of a total of four systems as well as training, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |