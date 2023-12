Romanian Finance Ministry lists new batch of RON 2.5 bln state bonds

Romanian Finance Ministry lists new batch of RON 2.5 bln state bonds. Romania’s Ministry of Finance attracted a total of RON 2.47 billion (EUR 498 mln) through the 14th primary offer for the sale of government bonds dedicated to retail investors (Fidelis) held in the last four years using Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) systems. This is the third-largest Fidelis (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]