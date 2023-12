Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex completes cogeneration plant

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the biggest chemical group in Romania, has completed a high-efficiency cogeneration plant with a capacity of up to 8 MWe at its subsidiary in Ramnicu Valcea. The project, with a total value of RON 49 million (EUR 10 million), was partly financed with EU funds.