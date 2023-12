Romanian Govt. trims down its General Secretariat

Romanian Govt. trims down its General Secretariat. Romania’s Government adopted on Thursday, December 21, a decision to reorganize the Government’s General Secretariat (SGG) and cut the number of people employed by the institution. The SGG’s new organizational chart includes 670 positions, 99 fewer than before, News.ro reported. The number of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]