Project banning former communist officials or informers from state positions submitted to Romanian Parliament
Dec 22, 2023
Project banning former communist officials or informers from state positions submitted to Romanian Parliament.
A project prohibiting the candidacy for major state positions, as well as the participation in official ceremonies, for dignitaries or officials who held positions in the leadership of the Romanian Communist Party or who collaborated with the political police, has been submitted to the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]