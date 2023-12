Sorin Baltasiu Becomes General Manager Of Transilvania Broker De Asigurare

Sorin Baltasiu Becomes General Manager Of Transilvania Broker De Asigurare. Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers in Romania, announced a change in its executive management team, as Gabriel Loghin, the current general manager and legal representative of the company, decided to step down as of February 1, 2024 to “contribute (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]