State-Run Romaero Files For Insolvency With Bucharest Court Of Law

State-Run Romaero Files For Insolvency With Bucharest Court Of Law. Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO), a state-run strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it decided to file for insolvency with the Bucharest Court of Law. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]