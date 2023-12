Nuclearelectrica Takes EUR145M Loan From EIB To Complete Europe’s First Tritium Removal Facility

Nuclearelectrica Takes EUR145M Loan From EIB To Complete Europe’s First Tritium Removal Facility. Nuclearelectrica, the only nuclear power producer in Romania, signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) a loan agreement of EUR145 million to support completion of Europe’s first Tritium Removal Facility (CTRF) at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, the company said in a report to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]