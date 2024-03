Finance Ministry Raises RON441M From Banks On February 29, 2024

Finance Ministry Raises RON441M From Banks On February 29, 2024. Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON441.3 million from banks on Thursday (February 29, 2024), selling benchmark bonds with a scheduled value of RON500 million due in February 2029, at an annual average yield of 6.34%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]