Bucharest Stock Exchange Awards Top Performers Of 2023 On Capital Market

Bucharest Stock Exchange Awards Top Performers Of 2023 On Capital Market. the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has granted 19 awards to listed companies, brokerage companies, private pension and investment funds for their achievements in 2023 stock exchange year, it said in statement Thursday (Feb 29). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]