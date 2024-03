Innobyte 2023 Turnover Surges 30% YoY To RON12.57M

Innobyte 2023 Turnover Surges 30% YoY To RON12.57M. Innobyte, a leading player on the Romanian e-commerce market, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON12.57 million, up 30% on the year, and EBITDA of RON2.67 million, up 40% from 2022, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]