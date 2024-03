IAR Brasov Net Profit Surges 70% YoY To RON24M In 2023

IAR Brasov Net Profit Surges 70% YoY To RON24M In 2023. IAR Brasov (IARV.RO), which makes and repairs spare parts for helicopters, reported net profit of RON24 million for 2023, up 69.5% from RON14.2 million in 2022, as per the company's preliminary financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]