Early Game Ventures Gets Approval To Launch Second Venture Capital Fund

Early Game Ventures Gets Approval To Launch Second Venture Capital Fund. Venture capital investment fund Early Game Ventures (EGV), launched in 2018 and the most active investor in tech startups in Romania, has received approval for a significant tranche of financing for its second fund, in the total amount of EUR60 million, as per an announcement by EGV representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]