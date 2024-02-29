Visual Fan (Allview) Ends 2023 With RON134M Consolidated Turnover, Up Over 19% vs 2022

Visual Fan (Allview) Ends 2023 With RON134M Consolidated Turnover, Up Over 19% vs 2022. Visual Fan, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALW and owner of the Allview brand, recorded a 19.1% increase in turnover, at a group level, up to RON134 million (nearly EUR27 million), and a 48% rise in profit, to RON7 million (EUR1.4 million), as per its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]