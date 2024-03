Life is Hard Sees Consolidated Net Profit Doubling YoY To RON7.2M In 2023

Life is Hard Sees Consolidated Net Profit Doubling YoY To RON7.2M In 2023. Life is Hard (LIH.RO), a technology company listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced on Feb 29 that the consolidated net profit doubled to RON7.16 million in 2023 vs 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]