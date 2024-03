Transgaz Reports 50% Lower Net Profit, 13% Higher Revenue For 2023

Transgaz Reports 50% Lower Net Profit, 13% Higher Revenue For 2023. Natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) ended 2023 with net profit of RON172.4 million, at a group level, down 50% vs 2022, as per the company's preliminary consolidated report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]