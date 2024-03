Socep Constanta 2023 Profit Doubles YoY To RON92.7M

Socep Constanta 2023 Profit Doubles YoY To RON92.7M. Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) ended 2023 with profit of RON92.7 million, up 117.5% from RON42.6 million reported in 2022, as per its preliminary financial report, which offers no explanation regarding the financial evolution in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]