Rompetrol Well Services 2023 Turnover Soars 38.2% YoY To RON73M. Rompetrol Well Services (RRC.RO), one of the major suppliers of well services in Romania, reported a turnover of RON73.5 million for 2023, up 38.2% from 2022, as per the company's preliminary financial results published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]