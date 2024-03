Lion Capital Reports More Than Four-Fold Rise In 2023 Net Profit, To RON417M

Lion Capital Reports More Than Four-Fold Rise In 2023 Net Profit, To RON417M. Alternative investment fund Lion Capital (LION.RO) had a net profit of RON417.3 million in 2023, up 337% on the year, as per its annual preliminary financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]